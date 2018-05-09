LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township is considering spending $14 million on a new indoor aquatic center that would be located at the Cape May County Airport.
A feasibility study, prepared by LAN Associates and presented to the Township Council on May 7, determined the total project would cost about $14.3 million and should be placed at the Cape May County airport between the water tower and the shuttered Everson building on Breakwater Road, according to a statement from the township.
If the Township Council decides to move forward with plans, the aquatic center will feature a 25-meter swimming pool that would be eligible to host swim teams and swim meets. The pool would also host exercise classes, warm-up lanes, lap swimming, swimming lessons and other recreational activities, according to the township.
An Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant physical therapy pool would be available for professional or private sessions. The facility would include locker rooms, administrative office space and a separate hall for social events, according to the township.
Township Manager Jim Ridgway said in a statement the township’s discussion about the need for an indoor community pool began over seven years ago. He added the township is looking at shared-service options from neighboring communities and is applying for a $15 million grant from the Cape May County Open Space Board to help fund the project.
There is no timetable on when the aquatic center could be completed if approved by council.