The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will assess the Cape May County Police Department June 3 to examine the department's policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.
“The team from the state will be reviewing all aspects of the department’s standards and policies in order to assess that Cape May Police Department is operating at a high level of law enforcement professionalism” Chief Anthony Marino said. “This is part of being able to maintain status as an accredited police department.”
To maintain accredited status, the department must comply with 105 standards. The department's accreditation is valid for three years during which the department must submit annual reports about their continued compliance with the standards.
“In keeping our accredited status, it creates reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Marino said. “It also allows the community to have more confidence in the professional behavior of all officers throughout our ranks by holding us accountable to standards of behavior and accountability.”
Harry J Delgado will lead the assessment as the accreditation program Director for the NJSACOP.
“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Delgado said.
Employees and the public are invited to give their comments to the assessment team. Those interested in providing a comment can call 609-884-9533 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 4. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes in length and must discuss the department's ability to comply with NJSACOP standards.
Email comments can be sent to Marino at amarino@capemaycity.com or to Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org. Written letters can also be sent to New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.