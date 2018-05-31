CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced Rosemary Dunn, DrNP, MBA, R.N., as chief nursing officer. In this role, Dunn, of Cape May, will provide oversight and leadership for all clinical services, ensure compliance with patient care quality standards and serve as a liaison between leadership and nursing staff.
An accomplished health care leader and nurse, Dunn brings more than 40 years of experience to Cape Regional. Most recently, she served as CNO for Hahnemann University Hospital, a 496-bed full service for-profit tertiary academic care hospital in Philadelphia. During her tenure at Hahnemann, she also served as associate CNO/senior director of nursing services, and director of critical care. Dunn started her career as a staff nurse where she spent several years working at area hospitals in the emergency department, cardiac catheterization laboratory and cardiothoracic ICU.
“Rosemary’s unique experience serving in hospital leadership roles, along with her work as a nurse will be a great asset to Cape Regional,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health.
Throughout her career, Dunn has been recognized for excellence in the health care field with several awards, including the Nursing Excellence Gem award — regional winner for advancing and leading the profession; Nursing Spectrum annual awards – finalist in management category; and two-time recipient of the Excellence in Leadership award at Hahnemann University Hospital.
She is a doctoral preceptor at Drexel University, College of Nursing and Health Professionals and board member of Holistic Nursing Practice.