CAPE MAY — The North Atlantic Region of Soroptimist International held its 90th annual Spring Conference the weekend of April 27-29 in Cape May.
The theme was Escape to the Cape. More than 200 business and professional women from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware came together to celebrate a common mission to improve the lives of women and girls in the local community.
The conference offered workshops exploring issues such as domestic violence and child abuse as well as fundraising ideas and opportunities for networking.
Live Your Dream education awards were presented to six young women who overcame hardships in order to pursue their education and make a better life for themselves and their families. In 2017, the North Atlantic Region gave out 55 such awards, totaling $77,625. On Sunday, the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse was presented the North Atlantic Region’s Peace Begins at Home award of $4,100 as well as $1,000 from local fundraisers. It also received two van-loads of essential supplies from the attendees to benefit its work with local women and families.
Soroptimist International is a global organization that has a chapter of 54 members in Cape May County. For more information or to become a donor or member, see SICMC.com.