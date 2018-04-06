Amanda M. Perkins, 33, of North Cape May, was arrested March 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated, drug possession by motor vehicle operator, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to use or sell hypodermic syringes.
John D. Watkins, 36, of North Cape May, was arrested March 27 and charged with driving while license suspended.
Kathryn M. Roman, 32, of Erma, was arrested March 29 and charged with theft.
Richard W. Johnson Jr., 37, of Villas, was arrested March 30 and charged with certain persons not to have weapons and unlawful possession of weapons.