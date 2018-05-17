CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Seven Cape Tech seniors in the heating, ventilating, air-conditioning, refrigeration and sustainable energy program of study recently received their field-recognized national certifications.
The credentials earned include the EPA 608 Universal Refrigerant License, R-410A Safety Certification, Pex Certification, OSHA 10 hour Construction Safety Certification and multiple factory certifications allowing the student to buy and work on their product.
HVACR/SE is a three-year program designed to give students the understanding and hands-on skills needed to enter into the college and career fields of heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration and green energy applications such as photovoltaics and solar water heating.
These fields are expected to grow to meet global energy needs. The education and employment preparation in the fields of HVACR and sustainable energy will prepare students to provide installs, perform service and create sustainable or green solutions.
Craig Miglaccio is the HVACR/SE instructor. For additional information on the program or Cape May County Technical High School, see CapeMayTech.com.