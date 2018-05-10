CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Students from the Cape May County Technical School District competed in the 2018 New Jersey SkillsUSA Championship held over the winter throughout the state.
Recently, the final events were held at the Bridgewater Marriott and the Somerset County Technical School. The award ceremony followed at the Raritan Bridgewater High School. More than 1,600 students competed in over 90 real-world skill and leadership contests.
The Cape Tech high school medal winners from the competition include:
• Additive Manufacturing, silver: Robert Murray and Edward Oakley
• Television (Video) Production, silver: Noah Fatale and Jonathan Sifuentes
• Quiz Bowl, bronze: - Madeline Byrne, Meghan Courtney, Taylor Knecht, Kenneth Paggao and Frederick Raring;
• HVAC, bronze: Joseph Castaldi
• Safety Display, bronze: Diana Jones
Jackie Holland is the adviser and John Longinetti is the career and technical education liaison.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization that provides education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development. It seeks to build and reinforce self-confidence, work attitudes and communications skills.
For more information see NJ-SkillsUSA.org and CapeMayTech.com.