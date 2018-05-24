Eight exceptional young women were presented with achievement awards totaling more than $10,000 by the Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County at the Shore Club on May 15th. The recipients are as follows:
Morgan McLees: Violet Richardson Award. This award honors the first president of the Soroptimist Club. Morgan has been a long term volunteer with FACES 4 AUTISM as well as excelling in academics and activities such as National Honor Society.
Denise Holt: Ruby Award. This award is presented to a girl or woman who has a significant positive impact on the lives of women and girls. As a member of the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s Domestic Violence Task force as well as work with CARA (Coalition Against Rape and Abuse) Denise has demonstrated a special commitment to the improvement of women’s lives in Cape May County.
Stefania Bucur and Jocelyn Martinelli: Live Your Dream Awards. These awards go to girls or women who are the primary financial support for their family while pursuing their educational goals. Stefania is married with two children and has been working various jobs while she pursues her studies in the Licensed Practical Nursing Program at Cape May Technical School. Jocelyn is a single mother of two and is currently attending Cape May Technical School. She plans for a career in pediatric nursing as well as emergency/trauma nursing.
Mia Andrea Nacho and Analise B. Ciannilli: Medical Awards. These awards are presented to girls or women seeking education in the medical arts field. Mia will graduate from Wildwood High School in June and has been accepted to Seton Hall University where she will study physical therapy. Analise will graduate from Ocean City High School and will study medicine at Rutgers University. Both young women excel in academics and in community service.
Kiyara Causey and Jada Majors: Kindle Scholarships. Made possible by Mr. Bill Kindle, one award goes to a girl or woman involved in environmental science and one for business/tourism/hospitality. Kiyara has achieved academic excellence in school as well as founding an organization committed to bringing civility to the classroom. Jada will be headed to the University of Vermont in the fall where she will be enrolled in their global environmental studies program.
Should you have any questions about the awards or are interested in becoming a volunteer or a donor please contact our president, Sherrie Hanagan, at (609) 846-3690. For more information on the organization visit sicmc.com.