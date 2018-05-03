Twelve winners of the 26th annual My County Poster Contest, all fourth graders, were honored in the presence of family and their teachers on Wednesday, April 18, at the courthouse in a special ceremony conducted by the county constitutional officers — Surrogate Dean Marcolongo, Sheriff Robert Nolan and Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti.
The winners:
• First place — Clay Compton, Upper Township Elementary
• Second place — Julia Clarke, Cape Trinity
• Third place — Dylan Tomlin, Upper Township Elementary
Honorable Mention:
• Ryan Hendricks, Upper Township Elementary
• Aubrey Walters, Upper Township Elementary
• Rebecca Arcuri, Cape Trinity
• Abbigail Drake, Crest Memorial
• William Klein, Bishop McHugh
• Jayah Flannery, Glenwood Avenue Elementary
• Grace Rosetto, Margaret Mace
• Marie Sakoulas, Stone Harbor Elementary
• Julianne Nagle, Dennis Township Elementary
All twelve winners received a tote filled with items and a personalized mug printed with the winner’s artwork. The first-place winner received a $100 gift card; second- and third-place winners received $50 gift cards.
The annual event is hosted by the constitutional officers during April, National County Government Month, to bring awareness of the function of county government to fourth graders, who regularly study the topic as part of their curriculum. The winning posters are on display in the courthouse lobby during the month of April to commemorate County Government Month and will be featured on a 2019 color poster calendar distributed to the winners and 2018 fourth-grade class.