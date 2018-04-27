Northfield Mayor Erland Chau announced that the month of May has been designated Radon Action Week month by the City of Northfield, in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Radon Program.
Mayor Chau said "Radon is a serious health risk. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. But because radon is invisible and odorless it is easy to ignore this potential hazard in our own homes."
"8% of homes in Northfield are predicted to be above the acceptable limits for radon”, Mayor Chau said. "We would like to see as many homes tested as possible, to reduce the radon risk in Northfield.”
During the Month, the City of Northfield will provide radon information at the following locations and events: City of Northfield Municipal Building, 1600 Shore Road, and the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 West Mill Road, on the City’s official website at CityofNorthfield.org or on our Facebook page, @cityofnorthfield.
The city will be distributing a limited number of free test kits, for more information contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-641-2832.
The DEP Radon Program can also provide a list of certified companies that provide testing services or do-it-yourself test kits - residents can contact the Program at (800) 648-0394 or njradon.org.
For more information on radon, contact Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-641-2832, or the DEP Radon Program at (800) 648-0394 or visit niradon.org.