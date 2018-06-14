First annual Cape May Spelling Bee Submitted by Alice Urbanski Sherry Page 6 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Spelling be winners were, from left, first place, McKenna Reich, Upper Township Elementary School; second place, Emma Saul, Upper Township Elementary School; third place, Ivi Young, Ocean City Primary School; fourth place, Lilly Pettit, Upper Township Elementary School; fifth place, Isabella Frame, Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School; and sixth place, James Carr, Bishop McHugh. Submitted Mckenna Reich proudly displays her first-place ribbon. Submitted Isabella Jacobs holds a good luck poster created by her classmates from the Upper Township Elementary School. Submitted Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Twenty-four students participated in the first annual Cape May Spelling Bee for third-graders, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ocean City Upper Township. The event was held June 5 at the Ocean City Primary School. Stay informed! Sign up to receive breaking news delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Sherry Page Follow Sherry Page Close Get email notifications on Sherry Page daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Sherry Page posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Sherry Page Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Egg Harbor Township police blotter, May 25-31 St. Gianna in Northfield to celebrate feast of St. Anthony of Padua Declare independence From English Ivy Egg Harbor Township police blotter, May 13-24 Ventnor officials decide how to dole out remaining liquor licenses Featured Businesses