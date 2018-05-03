The city of Ocean City recently participated in the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to help fulfull the operation's goal of distributing more than 500,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of five years.
The city delivered hundreds of tree seedlings to the Ocean City School District, which participated to help replenish those trees that may have been lost over time or due to storms. Students across the district were given the opportunity to take one, two, three or four trees home to assist this program. All of the seedlings districtwide were distributed.
“With the effort of over 75 students and families and 25 staff members and science teachers, we distributed all 600 seedlings allotted to the Intermediate School just in time for Earth Day and Arbor Day,” said Geoffrey Haines, principal of Ocean City Intermediate School.
The trees will serve many important functions, including creating habitat for wildlife, stabilizing areas that are prone to erosion, conserving energy use, removing air pollutants and beautifying the community.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, see www.forestry.nj.gov or facebook.com/newjerseyforests.