Students from Cedar Creek High School won the 2018 New Jersey Consumer Bowl State Final Friday, May 18 at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton.
Cedar Creek was one of the only three teams that made it to the state final of the competition that started with about eighty schools in January.
The students on the state championship team were seniors Samantha Brandt and Nicholas Klapatch, juniors Allyson Schlee and Saad Ayub, and team adviser John Gazo.
The New Jersey Consumer Bowl is an educational competition that uses a game-show format to test students' knowledge of consumer affairs. Topics included identity theft, credit card shimming and Internet scams.
Cedar Creek, which was the Southern Region winner, defeated both Northern Region winner Irvington High School and Central Region winner, Middlesex Academy.