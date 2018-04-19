GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Frank Rudisill, 1979 Absegami High School graduate and financial adviser with Creative Financial Group in Marlton, spoke with members of the Absegami Future Business Leaders of America at their recent meeting about the value of relationships in business.
Rudisill spoke of his time at Absegami and his path to where he is today. He asked students if they knew what careers they wanted to pursue after graduation because it was "OK" to be unsure.
Student answers ranged from entrepreneurs to physicians to aerospace and electrical engineers.
The real value, he said, no matter what careers they pursue, comes from building relationships along the way. Take the time to put the technology down and really get to know people face to face, he said. In that way, building strong positive relationships will lead to success.