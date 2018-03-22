The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation has announced its 2018 fundraising schedule, with three events taking place in Ocean City and Cape May Court House.
The fifth annual Cars and Clubs Golf Classic will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19 at the Stone Harbor Golf Club, 905 Route 9, Cape May Court House. The event includes a golf tournament, car show, and reception, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. To register, visit ChipMiller.org.
Keep the festivities going the next day, Friday, July 20, when the foundation hosts the 15th annual Surf Fest in Ocean City. The event is open to surfers, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The popular event will take place off the Seventh Street beach and continues with an after party starting at 5 p.m. during the third annual Slide for Amyloid, to take place at OC Waterpark, Plymouth Place and the Boardwalk.
To round out the South Jersey events, Ocean City will host the second annual Chip Miller Skate Fest, 9 a.m. Friday, July 27. The '80s-themed event will take place at the city skate park, Fifth Street and West Avenue. Admission is $10.
The Chip Miller Foundation was started in 2004 in memory of Ocean City resident Chip Miller, who passed away from amyloidosis in 2003. For more information on the events, visit ChipMiller.org.