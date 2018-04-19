Amy Mahon, front and center, organized the first annual Coast Guard Community Festival Art Show. With Mahon at the opening reception April 8 are members of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation: Susan Hoffman, left, festival director; Nina Ranalli, right, director of the Avalon History Center; in back, Clarence Lear, left, mayor of Cape May; and Mike Couch, executive director of the foundation. The show, on display at the Mad Batter Restaurant, 19 Jackson St., Cape May, runs through May 10. For more information, see CoastGuardCommunity.org.