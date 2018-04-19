DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Dennis Township Primary Schools all-purpose room was transformed Thursday, March 15, into an art gallery featuring portraits of adoptable animals from the Cape May County Animal Shelter.
The third-grade students used the animal shelter's Petfinder.com website to choose an animal up for adoption in the Cape May County area. The students put their artistic abilities to good use in the contest, which was judged by community members and the animal shelter managers. The students created eye-catching and colorful illustrations featuring their chosen animal in need of a home.
Among winners was third-grader Lily Palmer who was awarded the Animal Shelter Pick for her portrait of a cat named Leo. "Lily drew eyes that bring the observer right into the soul of a homeless pet," shelter manager Judy Davies said.
In addition to the pictures, students wrote essays outlining the importance of animal adoption. Third-grader Elle Curvan summed up the day's event: "The goal of the project was to bring awareness to the mission of our local animal shelter, and to educate the public on why, when it comes to getting a pet, adoption should be the first option."
Families and community members attended the gallery opening and generously donated items from the shelters wish list. All around it was a great day for the students and our furry friends in need.