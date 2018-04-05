The Atlantic County Library System is now offering 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a free program for families with young children.
With an official launch date perfectly timed for National Library Week, April 8-14, the program encourages reading 1,000 books to your infant, toddler and/or preschooler before he or she starts kindergarten.
The concept is simple: Read books (any books) to your child.
If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you think.
Numerous studies estimate that as many as one in five children have difficulties learning to read. Reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success. Public formal education does not typically start until ages 5 or 6. Parents and caregivers are the first education providers during the 0-5 early critical years.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge helps young children gain the confidence necessary to become strong readers. The program is open to any child age 5 and younger. Register at any of the nine branches of the Atlantic County Library System and receive a free 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Log, then share your children’s accomplishments on social media with photos of them reading or holding their certificates, or post the title of a book they love. #1000Bb4K is the program’s official hashtag, as well as #ACLS1000Bb4K, for the library branches in Atlantic County.
For more information, visit AtlanticLibrary.org or 1000BooksBeforeKindergarten.org.