A Margate woman who has steadily built a strong, innovative recovery community based on a West Coast model that helped her overcome her own addiction will be honored at an upcoming event.
Jennifer Hansen will receive the Anchor Award for Advocacy at the annual Evening of Wellness Reception and Charity Auction, which will be hosted by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Ram’s Head Inn in Galloway Township.
During the past decade, Hansen established several sober-living residences as well as a building used for support group meetings, yoga classes and an eatery with healthy food options called Enlightened Café. In addition, she developed Hope Farm for wellness activities involving horses and recently opened a detox facility.
“I didn’t set out to do this,” said Hansen. “I put one foot in front of the other. Seeing people change their lives has kept me going.”
When Hansen moved back to South Jersey, she explained, she found limited recovery resources compared to her experience in California. And, so, with the adage “If you don’t like it, change it,” in mind, she did.
Hansen is known among those in recovery as someone who invests in the needs the whole person — mind, body and spirit.
She also is hailed for giving opportunities and second chances to those who might otherwise be overlooked for employment. Though some of those touched by Hansen’s efforts stay on long-term employed in one of her projects, others have built up their resumes and moved on to other endeavors.
According to Hansen, about 90 percent of her staff is people who have been affected directly or indirectly by addiction.
Melissa Angelo is among them. She recalls attending a local 12-Step meeting and coming across Hansen for the first time.
“Had she not been the speaker, I’m not sure if I’d have gone back,” said Angelo, who describes Hansen as authentic, inspirational, and genuine.
Ultimately, Hansen became Angelo’s sponsor; and, today Angelo is employed as the executive director of Enlightened Solutions Detox in Atlantic City.
To financially assist and ensure that local people living with addiction can enter treatment, Hansen has been fundraising. During the past 20 years, she has raised and distributed over three million dollars. In 2017, she partnered with Longport resident Lisa Bee to provide scholarships for those entering treatment. Through the Michael Bee Memorial Fund, they’ve raised $68,000 to assist those without funding.
The recovery model implemented in Atlantic County by Hansen recently became a subject of study by a team at Rutger’s University.
Though that study may produce many hard statistics, one number that cannot be calculated is all the spouses, family and friends who have benefited from a loved one who’s entered recovery. Another elusive number is those who are in recovery and inspired another person.
Kiersten Workman, a staff member who’s held multiple positions in Hansen’s projects, admits she marvels at Hansen’s seemingly boundless energy. She suggests that passion keeps Hansen running. She said Hansen regularly gets calls from those seeking help for someone living with addiction. It’s a friend, a sister, a friend of a friend — many strangers — who have heard of Hansen’s work and success.
“Recently we went to a basement to pick up someone who is using,” recalls Kiersten. “On another day, Jennifer’s out there driving a trailer, picking up furniture she’s chosen for one of the sober living houses. That’s who she is. Humble, dedicated.”
In addition to helping individuals with substance-use disorder, another goal, Hansen says, is to reduce stigma in the community through the Enlightened Café, where anyone in the community is welcome to eat and take classes. Through this type of model, barriers can be broken down and awareness is raised, she said.
Hansen credits her parents’ work ethic, morals and business sense for molding her own success. The family owns and operates Ole Hansen & Sons Inc. and Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.
Hansen is married to chiropractor Jonathan Greenberg. They have 3 children, Mya, 19; Jaden, age 11; and Jackson, age 9.
In addition to Hansen, Richard Swezeny, retired from Career Opportunity Development Inc., will receive an Anchor Award for Support; and Victoria Schindler, Ph.D., and professor of occupational therapy at Stockton University will accept an Anchor Award for Education.
Tickets are $25 or two for $40. Call 609-652-3800 or go to MHAAC.info.