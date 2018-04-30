MARGATE — Visitors will be able to take a swing at the Congo Falls miniature golf course this summer now that the site’s developer has settled a lawsuit with a city homeowner.
Ed Blumenthal withdrew a civil complaint he had filed in state Superior Court last month against Adventure Golf South LP and the Margate Planning Board on Thursday, April 26.
“Adventure golf is thrilled to have the matter behind them so they can move forward and concentrate on the business,” said attorney Chris Baylinson, who represents the company led by Mark Benevento.
Blumenthal, who lives in Philadelphia and has a home in Margate two properties away from the course on Adams Avenue, had listed eight counts against the defendants and claimed the Planning Board made the decision to approve the golf course improperly.
The lawsuit was settled the day before proceedings were scheduled to determine whether the 45-day statute of limitations had run out on Blumenthal’s complaint.
“It could’ve gone on for a few years at the tremendous expense to the developer and ... a lot of time devoted to it on my behalf,” Blumenthal said.
While he said he believed the case had the potential to “snake through the courts,” Baylinson believed that the complaint would be dismissed.
Blumenthal said that Adventure Golf has agreed to make changes to address some of his concerns about the golf course’s construction and upkeep.
The course’s second level structure will be lowered 18 inches and the property will be maintained when it is closed during the winter moths.
“We don’t want an empty, shuttered property in the middle of Margate,” Blumenthal said.
The course will still be open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily during the summer, and weekends in spring and fall, but Adventure Golf has agreed to monitor the closing hours so that the course is not open longer than needed.
Baylinson said these concessions were either already the company’s practice or minor changes already being considered.
Adventure Golf has also agreed to reimburse Blumenthal $4,000 for his legal fees.
Blumenthal had created a GoFundMe Page three months ago. He said he plans to use the money to reimburse the 19 donations that he has already received, which total $2,350.
Although these changes will be made to the course, Blumenthal said his efforts were not centered around the miniature golf, but the actions of the city’s Planning Board.
“The big picture is that the Zoning Board is not necessarily looking out for the greater good, in my opinion, not whether people play miniature golf or not,” he said.
Chairman of the Planning Board Richard Patterson disagreed with Blumenthal’s claim that the board ignored residents. He said that at the Dec. 14 meeting when the project was under review, the board allowed at least an hour of public comment.
Patterson said that in his 12 years as chairman he has never silenced public comment.
“There was no lack of input from residents,” Patterson said. “We let everyone speak as long as they wanted.”
Baylinson said the board was more sensitive to public comment when considering the mini golf course.
“The Planning Board absolutely did nothing wrong,” Baylinson said. “They were more attuned to making sure that everything was done with public participation.”
Patterson also defended the planning board’s transparency that Blumenthal called into question. He said the planning board has regular public meetings each month and that the mini golf course was discussed at one of these meetings according to state law.
“This is not a six-month town this town operates 12 months a year,” Patterson said.
Adventure Golf hopes to open its Congo Falls course by the July 4 weekend.