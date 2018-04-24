LONGPORT — Beach Patrol Capt. Matthew Kelm was promoted to chief April 18 at Borough Hall.
Kelm, who is also a full-time teacher at Upper Township Middle School, has served 36 years on the Beach Patrol. His salary has not been finalized, but the borough's salary range for the Beach Patrol chief is $19,000 to $28,000, according to the borough Clerk's Office.
“He’s always taken great pride in this agency,” Mayor Nick Russo said. “He has a great reputation and is always up to the challenge.
After he was sworn in by the mayor, Kelm thanked the borough and the Beach Patrol alumni in his speech.
He also thanked his predecessor Dan Adams, who left the position after he was promoted to chief of the Margate City Fire Department on Feb. 16. Kelm said Adams laid down a foundation for excellence.
More than 10 Longport lifeguards attended the ceremony, and Kelm thanked them for their work on the front lines.
“You guys are the ones that build this standard of excellence that we aspire to every single day,” Kelm said addressing the guards. “We are, I feel, the standard of excellence, the bar that other beach patrols should aspire to, and I appreciate what you do.”
Russo echoed this support, saying the Beach Patrol is an integral part of the Public Safety Department because the borough is surrounded by water on three sides.
Kelm said he is looking forward to another successful summer.
“Together, this summer, we’re going to stick together, and we’re going to continue to do the thing that we do, which is treat the public with dignity and respect and the empathy that they deserve and maintain the safety of the beaches of Longport,” he said.