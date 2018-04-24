LONGPORT — The Board of Commissioners approved a budget that will not increase property taxes at its meeting April 18.

For the fourth consecutive year, the tax rate will remain 33.1 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The proposed municipal budget for 2018 totals $7,854,957.

Accountant Michael Garcia, who presented the budget, said the city was able to keep taxes flat because it saw a decrease of $165,000 in capital expenses. He also said that because the city paid off special emergency payments for Hurricane Sandy last year, it saved $178,000.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to lift the seasonal parking restrictions on the south side of Atlantic Avenue between 11th and 15th avenues, permitting parking at all times.

Beth Kwart spoke on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation South Jersey Chapter, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the area’s ocean and beaches. She said the group supported the board’s decision to make more parking available.

“In order to be able to enjoy and protect the ocean and beaches, we need to have access to those ocean and beaches,” Kwart said. “Parking is absolutely a part of beach access, especially in our shore communities.”

Attorney Anthony Monzo spoke on behalf of several clients who live in the Point area who oppose lifting the parking restriction due to pedestrians and traffic-safety concerns.

“There’s just a lot more going on now then there was 50 years ago, and if it was done then, then there's no reason why the ban shouldn’t be done now and more,” Monzo said.

Monzo said there was opposition last summer when the borough lifted restrictions to provide parking for the Longport Point revetment project.

After completion of the 120-day project, which was designed to extend the existing rock area by 20 feet and raise its height to prevent waves from damaging homes, the no-parking restriction was reinstated in October.

Monzo said he had requested that the ordinance be tabled so a traffic study be conducted last summer and continued to ask for a traffic study at the meeting.

Andrew Feranda, a traffic consultant retained by several Point residents, said he believed there were reasonable safety concerns that could be looked into prior to enacting the ordinance.

Monzo also said there are public safety concerns for emergency vehicles maneuvering through that area.

Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Funk said the Point does not pose a problem for emergency vehicle access.

Patrick Armstrong spoke in favor of the ordinance, indicating that as a longtime resident he previously had difficulty accessing the beach on the blocks between 11th and 15th avenues because there was no parking.

“It’s going to allow me, my family to go down there, park the car, get the surfboards out and surf the Point,” he told the commissioners.

The board will hold a workshop meeting May 10, and its next regular meeting will be 4:30 p.m. May 16.