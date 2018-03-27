LONGPORT — The Board of Commissioners introduced a budget that will not increase city taxes at its meeting March 21.
Chief Financial Officer Jenna Kelly said that for the fourth consecutive year, the tax rate will remain 33.1 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The proposed municipal budget for 2018 totals $7,854,957.
A hearing on the budget will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 18.
The commissioners also reintroduced an ordinance to remove seasonal parking restrictions on the south side of Atlantic Avenue between May 15 and Sept. 15, permitting parking at all times.
According to City Clerk Matthew Conlon, the ordinance is part of the city’s larger beach access plan.
The borough had previously passed the ordinance in July 2017, resulting in strong public opposition. It was first added at the recommendation of borough Engineer Richard Carter, who had said the parking in that area would be needed for the Longport Point revetment project.
After completion of the 120-day project, which was designed to extend the existing rock area by 20 feet and raise its height to prevent waves from damaging homes, the no-parking restriction was reinstated in October.
Resident Sabrina Blankenship said she did not believe it would be safe to allow parking in that area during the summer. She said a traffic study should be conducted.
In other business, bids for the ice cream vendor license this summer will be accepted before 2 p.m. April 12. The license will be awarded to the highest bidder, with a minimum bid of $30,000.
The board will have a workshop meeting April 5, and its next regular meeting will be 4:30 p.m. April 18.