MARGATE — The Board of Commissioners on April 19 adopted a budget that will not increase municipal taxes.

The budget, which had not changed since city Auditor Leon Costello first presented it to the commissioners March 15, will keep the city’s tax rate the same at 61.8 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The commission also authorized amending its Feb. 1 zoning ordinance that reclassifies properties on the bay side of Amherst Avenue as a Waterfront Special District.

The amendment specifies how the land and existing structures can be used, stating that the development must comply with uses permitted within a WSD zone, including residential, retail, restaurants, businesses, professional, marinas and marine services.

Ed Berger, who lives on Amherst, said he and his neighbors at the Harbor Vista townhouses are concerned the amendment still does not do enough to assure that no new buildings will be constructed on the bulkhead side of the street in the future.

“We would’ve felt considerably more comfortable had it been more specifically written into the ordinance, had the language been more specific,” Berger said.

The commission adopted the original ordinance to allow developers to improve the bayfront properties, create a boardwalk promenade and replace the bulkhead between Decatur and Coolidge avenues.

Sean Gormley's plan to rebuild Capt. Andy’s with a 2,600-square-foot addition on the upland side was approved by the Planning Board Feb. 22. It includes building a new restaurant, bait shop and insurance office.

Jim Leeds purchased Integrity Marine last August, and the Planning Board approved his plan March 29 to rebuild the marina and expand the building to include two residential units above a ground-floor office space. Leeds will also raise the building and move it 10 feet to the south.

Berger said residents do not intend to disrupt these projects but are worried that more development could alter the avenue’s bay view and open space.

He said the state Department of Environmental Protection would prohibit construction over the water but questioned whether the street’s parking spaces could be sites for new development.

“It's way too broad because it leaves this type of possibility wide open should the city decide to make Amherst Avenue a one-way street and look at that strip that’s now a sidewalk and parking spots as potential sellable real estate,” Berger said.

Commissioner John Amodeo was adamant there is no deal made and no more structures will be added on the bay side of Amherst. It is “etched in stone,” he said, because the pedestrian promenade along the bay is in the city’s 10-year master plan.

“The three of us, we will never allow any development along that strip,” Amodeo said. “That’s not going to happen, not on our watch.”

Commissioner Maury Blumberg said he was assured by Zoning Officer Roger McLarnon that if there is not a building currently on the bay side of Amherst, then there will never be a building there.

“With your assurances that there is not to be any construction ever up and down on the Amherst Avenue side of the bulkhead and there isn’t going to be any more trading of spaces or bulkhead, then we’re comfortable with that,” Berger said.

In other business, the commissioners passed an ordinance that will increase certain building height requirements and add an updated flood map to the city’s flood damage prevention code.

The ordinance raises the required amount of freeboard, or a building’s watertight surface between a given flood level, by 2 to 3 feet.

The ordinance is an attempt to move the city up from a Class 5 to a Class 4 in FEMA’s Community Rating System, which would make residents eligible for a deeper discount on its flood insurance premiums.

The next commission meeting is 5 p.m. May 3.