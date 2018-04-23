MARGATE — The Margate Fire Department promoted three firefighters to the positions of deputy chief, captain and lieutenant April 19.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters filled historic City Hall for the swearing-in ceremony.

Scott Winneberger, who has served 26 years on the department, was promoted to deputy chief. Winneberger is also an assistant fire chief in Galloway Township.

“We’re sharing some of the expertise Scott has gotten through the years here in Margate,” Commissioner of Public Safety John Amodeo said.

Margate police blotter, Sept. 25 to April 19 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Winneberger thanked Chief Dan Adams, the commissioners and public officials for their work in the city.

“My goal is to do this job well and and serve you all well and to always be a part of the solution and never a part of the problem,” Winneberger said.

Chris Hornig was promoted to fire captain.

“He’s always been a helping hand everywhere he goes, never says no to anything and always jumps in on things,” Amodeo said.

Hornig has served 20 years on the department.

“I will do my job as best I can, and I solemnly swear I will protect the people and my fellow firefighters,” Hornig said.

Amodeo said it was a special experience to swear in Chris Maher as lieutenant because he’s known Maher’s family and watched him grow up. Maher has served in the department for seven years.

+2 Margate giving serious thought to resurrecting boardwalk MARGATE — Major storms washed away all traces of the city's boardwalk 56 years ago, but now,…

“The commissioners and the city are very proud of our Fire Department and what they do for us every day,” Amodeo said.

Fire Chief Dan Adams said at the commission meeting after the ceremony that the promotions will make the department run more smoothly and effectively.

Adams also reported another firefighter recently received his certification through the state Attorney General's Office to become a fire investigator. The department now has three certified fire investigators.