MARGATE — Despite a wooden structure and several piling already standing at Adams and Ventnor avenues, a Margate homeowner has sued to halt construction of a Congo Falls miniature golf course.

Ed Blumenthal filed a civil complaint in state Superior Court on March 16 that challenges the Planning Board’s decision Dec. 14 to approve the 18-hole mini golf course.

A court date to address the complaint has not been set.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the Planning Board and the property owner, Adventure Golf South LP. According to Blumenthal, they were notified of the suit March 23.

An attorney for Adventure Golf contests Blumenthal's assertion that such a facility is not a permitted use for the site. The company, led by Mark Benevento, owns and operates mini golf courses in Ocean City, Avalon and Sea Isle City in Cape May County.

Blumenthal, who lives in Philadelphia and has a summer home in Margate, said he is representing himself. He has received support from neighbors through a GoFundMe page, which he created to pay for legal consulting and fees.

As of April 4, the page had raised $1,750 toward a goal of $5,000.

His complaint, which lists eight counts against the defendants, claims the board made the decision improperly.

“The Zoning Board, in my opinion, is not looking out for the greater good of the residents of Margate. They’re looking out for the developers,” Blumenthal said.

According to the complaint, the miniature golf course does not adhere to the permitted uses in the city’s Central Business District, which is designed to provide retail services. It argues that, unlike the area’s restaurants and shops, the golf course is a recreational facility.

Chris Baylinson, the attorney representing Adventure Golf South LP, said the city’s definition of retail services includes both recreation and amusement, which would adhere to the Central Business District requirements.

“I don’t think you can get any more on point than miniature golf for recreation and amusement,” Baylinson said.

Baylinson also addressed claims mentioned on Blumenthal’s GoFundMe page and social media, saying the Planning Board did not change the area’s zoning requirements specifically for the course.

Planning Board Chairman Richard Patterson said the area is already zoned for a golf course and that no changes were made.

“Everything was done above board and correctly,” Patterson said.

The golf course has sparked some debate among the city’s residents.

Jay Weintraub, a resident and financial adviser, said he liked the idea of a mini golf course but did not think it belonged in the city’s Central Business District.

“Giving them a golf course for three months gives them maybe some fun for one night, but what’s going to keep them in Margate to shop? Nothing," Weintraub said.

Ed Berger, president of the Margate Business Association, said he sees the golf course as a different way to bring people to the business district.

“It’ll bring families in, and it’ll increase traffic, and by traffic I mean store traffic. We’re always looking toward new types of business that will do just that. We’re a very vibrant community, and we need to diversify,” Berger said.

The project includes a 256-foot clubhouse for registration and equipment, a bike rack and trash enclosure and fully complies with ADA requirements. It will be open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily during summer, and weekends in spring and fall. It will have two restrooms and no food sales.

Baylinson said he believes there is enough evidence to uphold the Planning Board’s decision. He also has challenged the statute of limitations for the complaint. He argues Blumenthal did not file within the required 45 days after Adventure Golf published the board’s decision in The Press of Atlantic City.

Blumenthal said he filed within 45 days of the city’s announcement Jan. 30.

A court date to dispute the statute of limitations also has not been set.