MARGATE — The Board of Commissioners introduced a budget that will not increase municipal taxes March 15.

City Auditor Leon Costello, who presented the budget to the commissioners, reported the tax rate will remain the same at 61.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.

A public hearing on the budget will be held April 18.

The commission also plans to amend the zoning ordinance it adopted Feb. 1 that reclassifies properties on the bay side of Amherst Avenue as a Waterfront Special District.

The amendment specifies how the land can be used, stating that the development must comply with uses already permitted within a WSD zone.

These uses include residential living, retail sales and services, restaurants without drive-thrus, bars, office spaces, banks without drive-thrus, marinas and governmental use.

It also allows for water-dependent uses consistent with the state Coastal Area Facility Review Act.

Some residents in the area had expressed concern about how redevelopment plans for the area could affect their views, parking, light, air and open space.

“This is a compromise that has been worked out. ... I think we’ve come to a wording that all have agreed to ... to allay some of the fears of people who live across the street of Amherst Avenue with regard to the development potential both with the old Integrity and the old Captain Andy’s,” Solicitor John Scott Abbott said.

Sean Gormley's plan to rebuild Capt. Andy’s with a 2,600-square-foot addition on the upland side was approved by the Planning Board Feb. 22. The project includes building a new restaurant, bait shop and insurance office. Gormley's redevelopment will also comply with the city’s plan to erect a 6-foot-wide promenade along the bulkhead.

Jim Leeds purchased Integrity Marina last August and wants to raise the building and move it 8 feet to the west. The project will expand the building to include two residential units above a ground-floor office space.

The zoning amendment will be presented to the Planning Board next week and will then return to the Board of Commissioners for adoption.

During the commission’s workshop meeting, Abbott reported that some curfew ordinances in the state have been considered unconstitutional and suggested the city revise or revoke its ordinance.

“Understand that our courts just find fault with curfew ordinances that regulate the hours young people can be out. That’s just our court system,” Abbott said.

Egg Harbor Township, Buena Vista Township, North Wildwood and Avalon have all rescinded curfew ordinances in recent years.

The city’s curfew ordinance, which has been in place since 1995, states that it is unlawful for any minor under the age of 17 to loiter on public grounds, such as streets, alleys, parks, playgrounds or docks, unsupervised between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

It’s also unlawful for a parent or guardian to knowingly allow their child to break the curfew hours.

For a first violation of the curfew, a person may be fined between $100 and $1,000. They may also receive 90 days of community service, at the discretion of a municipal court judge.

The curfew does not apply to minors who are accompanied by a guardian, minors directed by a guardian to break curfew for emergency reasons or those engaged in “gainful employment.”

Police Chief Dave Wilson said the department has stopped enforcing the curfew ordinance and has not issued a violation in the last three to five years.

Instead, Wilson said, the department relies on other provisions, such as those for loitering, to deter misconduct.

Wilson recommended the city vacate the curfew ordinance to avoid any legal issues.

“Some people will be alarmed, but we have other provisions that our police use to control conduct that needs to be controlled,” Abbott said.

No formal action on the curfew ordinance had been drafted at the time of the workshop meeting.

The next commission meeting is 4:30 p.m. April 5.