MARGATE — The Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan and variances needed to redevelop the site of the old Integrity Marine on Amherst Avenue at its meeting March 29.

Jim Leeds, who bought the property in August, plans to convert the existing building into a ground-floor office for his construction company and create two residential units on the second floor.

The building will be raised a minimum of 12 feet and moved 10 feet from the adjacent Captain Andy’s site.

The structure will also extend an additional 10 feet on the landward side to include an elevator and open stairway. Its current size over the water will not increase to comply with state Department of Environmental Protection standards.

The marina, which has 27 boat slips, will also be completely rebuilt with updated materials. An additional pier will be added that will allow docking for about 14 more watercraft.

Jon Barnhart of Arthur W. Ponzio Co. & Associates prepared the applicant’s site plan. He said the property is a “deteriorating site” that has sat vacant for about five years.

“There are a lot of development hurdles with this specific piece of property. It took, we think, a unique developer to be able to bring a project like this to fruition to make it obviously feasible for himself, but also keep it manageable for the city,” Barnhart said.

Leeds has also offered to rebuild 175 feet of bulkhead along the bay and build a public boardwalk promenade on the property at no cost to the city.

In exchange for replacing the bulkhead, attorney Chris Baylinson, who represents Leeds, has asked the city to convey ownership of seven parking spaces.

Four spaces would be set aside for the building’s second floor residents, and one would be designated for handicapped users.

The construction company would only need to accommodate parking for three to four employees, who would not be at the office every day.

Baylinson said the parking spaces still need approval from the Board of Commissioners.

Resident Ray Romito, who lives on Amherst Avenue, said that while he appreciated the four residential parking spaces and the inclusion of a handicap space, he had concerns as a taxpayer about the city awarding any additional spaces.

Baylinson said he would reduce the seven proposed spaces to five if the city raises similar concerns.

Parking was also an issue at the board’s previous meeting when it approved the redevelopment of Captain Andy’s, which is expected to include a casual restaurant and bar, a small bait shop and an insurance office.

Board member Clem Wasleski said he did not foresee this project having as significant an impact on parking and traffic as the Captain Andy’s project. He said denying Leeds' plan because of parking would be “an about face” from their previous decision.

Member Margaret Guber-Nulty said beyond parking, she thought the development met the goals of the city’s master plan.

“It is impossible to meet our parking restrictions, and parking is a problem that maybe the city will address down the line in another venue,” Guber-Nulty said.

The plan will now be sent to the Board of Commissioners for final adoption.