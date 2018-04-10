MARGATE — The Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance April 5 that will increase certain building height requirements and add an updated flood map to the city’s flood damage prevention code.

If adopted, the ordinance will raise the required amount of freeboard, or a building’s watertight surface between a given flood level, by 2 to 3 feet.

This increase will be added to the 8- to 11-foot elevations these zones currently require, according to Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps.

The first-floor elevation for all new construction will be based on 3 feet of freeboard to the bottom of the flooring system in any areas classified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as A zones and two feet in any V zone.

Zoning Officer Roger McLarnon said measuring from the bottom of the floor instead of the top will give property owners an extra foot or so for the building’s floor itself. This will also remove the requirement for using water resistant materials for the floor or anything below the Design Flood Elevation.

According to Building Inspector Jim Galantino, this ordinance is also a larger step toward upgrading the city from a Class 5 to a Class 4 in FEMA’s Community Rating System.

With a Class 4 rating, the city would receive a 30 percent discount on its flood insurance premiums.

“I mean it’s a big kick in savings for Margate residents,” Galantino said during the council’s workshop meeting.

Through FEMA’s classifications, cities are rated from 9 to 1, which determines the premium discount policyholders will receive. These discounts range from 5 percent to a maximum of 45 percent.

The ratings are determined based on credits a city earns through measures that eliminate exposure to floods, which are organized under 4 main categories: public information, mapping and regulation, flood damage reduction, and flood preparedness.

“This ordinance pushes us along the road on that process and, yeah, these houses are going to be higher, but we don’t have an alternative,” Solicitor Scott Abbott said.

Abbott does not think that flood insurance premiums will decline in the near future.

“Without a doubt flood insurance premiums are going to go up every year,” he said. “I think that in probably 5 to 10 years, most of the houses in Margate that are below required elevation, you literally will see $5,000 to $6,000 flood insurance premiums, which is insane.”

Galantino said that he foresees that homes with basements or other enclosed structures below grade will also see significant increases in their flood insurance premiums.

The ordinance will also add a preliminary flood insurance rate map that will supersede FEMA’s advisory base flood elevation mapping.

“This map almost mirrors that data. It’s about the same height or more conservative,” Galantino said.

In other business, the board passed resolutions that authorize the beach bathing season from June 8 to Sept. 9.

The next commission meeting is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at City Hall.