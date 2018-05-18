MARGATE — Residents didn’t know what kind of beach they would return to in May.

Now, with beach season just days away, they said it’s worse than they’d thought.

The Army Corps of Engineers came to the city with a plan and orders from former Gov. Chris Christie to build a dune system the length of New Jersey that would protect its shores from storms on the scale of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.

Margate’s protestations took them to court on three occasions, but to no avail. Work began on creating a drainage system that would extend the length of the beach, with outflow pipes sending floodwaters back to the ocean at five locations. Earlier this week, the Corps reported enough work had been completed that the beaches could open to the public by Memorial Day.

+2 Margate giving serious thought to resurrecting boardwalk MARGATE — Major storms washed away all traces of the city's boardwalk 56 years ago, but now,…

Open, but in a state some feel is unacceptable.

At City Commission on Thursday night, resident after resident criticized the work being done. Beach access has been severely limited, they said, including handicapped access, and the new drain pipe system has turned once-picturesque ocean vistas into something more akin to an industrial site, with large steel drainage pipes visible at the water.

And all of it, they said, is unnecessary.

“The only problem we’ve ever had — and I’ve only lived here for 30 years — the only problem we’ve ever had has been from the bay, not the ocean,” resident Lou Stern said.

The problem, city officials said, is that their hands are tied.

“We’ve had no choice from the beginning,” City Engineer Ed Walberg said.

Margate proposes increasing building heights to fight flooding MARGATE — The Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance April 5 that will increase cert…

The commission and its professional staff listened to each resident but could do little more than offer empathetic nods. The city has used bulkheads to protect itself from flood waters for decades. The system has worked, longtime residents argued, even through some of the more recent destructive storm seasons.

The state, however, deemed it not enough.

Margate sought an injunction from the courts, but ultimately — and after an estimated $350,000 in taxpayer funds was spent fighting — the Army Corps was given the OK to finish the job they had started.

“As far as they (the courts) were concerned, the Army Corps walks on water and we know nothing,” Walberg said. “We were forced. It was so frustrating going to court, the way we're looked at. The Army Corps made statements I disagreed with, but that’s who they favored.”

Now, the city is hoping to make the best of a bad situation.

Fire chief Dan Adams said the city is installing new signage to help alleviate some issues beachgoers might have. They’re also dispatching a new vehicle to help transport those in need on and off the beach.

“This year is going to be a learning curve in regards to what it will entail,” he said.

+3 Margate accepting bids to raise lifeguard headquarters above dune MARGATE — The city is advertising for a contractor to elevate Beach Patrol Headquarters abov…

Many residents found issue with handicapped access to the beach. There are fewer access points, and those there are, according to one resident, don’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards for elevation. According to Walberg, the Army Corps established four handicapped access points to the beach. Large deposits of sand will be moved over the coming weeks, which should allow for more access. Ultimately, however, the Army Corps will do what is required by federal law, but not more, he said.

Mayor Michael Becker noted his dissatisfaction with the work that’s been done but declined to offer any immediate plans to confront the Army Corps. He did promise, however, that Margate will not settle for the situation it has been left with. The city has sent a letter requesting further meetings with the Army Corps, as well as a public information session so residents can voice their concerns directly to those doing the work.

Becker could not say when and whether that would happen.