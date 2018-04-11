MARGATE — Margot Haas looks over a sewing project she made when she was about 16.
It’s a slim skirt made from a thin, denim fabric that shows off meticulous needlework: clean pocket finishes, bright pink embroidery stitches and strong pleats.
Haas — who turned 100 on Tuesday — is a holocaust survivor. She started sewing when she lived in Germany. After Nazis forced her and her fellow Jewish classmates out of school, she turned the trade into her career.
Sitting on her living room couch with the skirt on her lap, she leans close to inspect its textured buttons. She’s impressed by her own work.
“I couldn’t do it again,” she jokes.
“Not many people can do that,” her daughter, Linda Haas, points out, refusing to let her mother be so modest.
Haas' family and friends traveled to Margate this past weekend to celebrate her centennial and commemorate her life.
“From her early years as a holocaust survivor to living to be 100 years old, she’s all-around a survivor,” Linda Haas said.
Haas was born in Mainz, Germany, on April 10, 1918, and grew up in the small villages of Gau-Algesheim and Wiesbaden. When World War II broke out across Europe, she moved to London in 1939.
She left home on her 21st birthday. She never saw her parents again.
Living in London for seven years, Haas survived the blitzkrieg bombings and worked both domestic and factory jobs.
By the end of the war, she had learned enough English to work as an interpreter for the U.S. Army.
“One of things they had her do was read mail, looking for people who were using codes or maybe Nazis,” Linda Haas said. “They were afraid that the Nazis were still going to rise up again, so they were looking for hidden messages, and that was one of the things she was doing.”
The job also allowed Haas to return to Germany, which was occupied by American soldiers, in 1946.
Recent memory difficulties sometimes impede Haas from recounting the details of her time during the war. But her family still remembers the story she always told of when she returned to her childhood home.
When she discovered her family’s belongings had been confiscated, she tracked down the man who had the items and had them returned.
“I don’t know what else ensued except she said, ‘I’m coming back tomorrow with a truck,’ which she did, and she came and she took away all her stuff,” Linda said.
However, living in the barracks with American soldiers, Haas couldn’t take the furniture with her.
Haas family members who’ve heard her tell this story can’t determine whether she sold her furniture or gave it away, but they said what mattered to her most was that she managed to get it back.
“She just didn’t want him to have it,” Linda said.
When Haas moved to New York in 1947, she worked in a dress boutique where she sewed designer dresses.
She met her husband, Richard Haas, who was also a German holocaust survivor, while living in the city. His job as an agent for the IRS moved the family to Atlantic City in 1949.
He bought a home on Gladstone Avenue in Margate in 1957, where Haas continued to work as a seamstress. She has lived there ever since.
“My husband was not for many words,” Haas said. “He called up and said, ‘I’ve found a house.’ I said, ‘Can I see it?’ He said, ‘No, it’s too late. I bought it.’”
The couple married in 1948 and had two daughters, Susan, 68, a retired school librarian, and Linda, 62, a photographer. Richard died in 2009 at the age of 97.
“It is an accomplishment, for sure, that she was able to overcome so much to come here with no family and, with my father, build a happy middle-class lifestyle. She overcame all these odds,” Susan Haas said. “They did this all on their own, and they were a success at it, which I think is pretty amazing.”
Haas now has two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They all affectionately call her “Oma,” which means “grandmother” in German.
“She is determined, devoted to her family and intelligent,” Susan said.
Both Haas and her husband were active in Beth El Synagogue in Margate. Rabbi Aaron Krauss praised them as outstanding members of the congregation and community.
“Margot Haas is a wonderful person,” Krauss said. “Everyone who came in contact with her really felt that they were in contact with a very special person. … Making it to 100 is a special gift, and we’re very proud that we know her and were part of her life.”
Haas still lives in her home in Margate under the care of aide Erica Palmer, who is now considered part of the family since she started in 2009. Palmer spends 24 hours a day, five days a week with Haas.
Although her age has caused some hearing and memory troubles, Haas still has a sense of humor that Linda and Palmer agree has only continued to develop.
As the three women sit together in Haas’ living room, looking at the skirt she made more than 80 years ago, there is laughter sewn throughout the conversation.
Asked what she would tell others about living a long life, Haas says, “Just live it honestly, one day at a time.”