MARGATE — Two local high school students, Bess Levin and Hailey Stack, were the recipients of the 2018 Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program.
The high school seniors were each awarded $2,500 during a presentation Wednesday, June 6, at the Margate Public Library. Margate Business Association President Ed Berger and members of the MBA and the scholarship committee attended present the students with a ceremonial oversized check.
Bess Levin, an Atlantic City High School student, will attend the University of Vermont. Her goal is to be a physician specializing in pediatric nutrition. Bess excels in both academics and sports. She has earned ACHS varsity letters in both field hockey and crew, has volunteered as a counselor for the Margate Field Hockey Camp, is a volunteer for Read Across America and serves as a tutor for algebra II, pre-calculus/trigonometry. Her academic accomplishments include induction into the National Honor Society (grades 11 and 12) and inclusion in the ACHS Merit Roll (grades 9-12). She is in the top 10 percent of the 2018 ACHS graduating class.
Hailey Stack, an Ocean City High School student, plans to pursue a degree in criminology and law at the College of New Jersey. Her academic achievements include induction into the National Honor Society (grades 11-12), OCHS Distinguished Honors, an Excellence in Scholarship Award (OCHS Board of Education 9-12) and the Scholar Athlete Award (2018). In addition to academic excellence, Hailey has been a varsity athlete in OCHS lacrosse (2018 captain), diving ( 2018 captain) and field hockey (2017 captain). Her volunteer work includes teen ambassador for Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, library assistant volunteer William H Ross School, Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Ocean City lacrosse and field hockey youth summer clinics.
The students, who are anonymous throughout the review process, were judged on academics, letters of reference, a list of activities and awards, and submission of a written essay in response to the following prompt: “Do you feel that fraternities and sororities should be banned, or should colleges/universities create a model allowing them to continue?"
Scholarship funds are raised through yearly MBA special events, donations and the annual Spring MBA Wine Tasting. See MargateHasMore.com for more information.