VENTNOR — Just like families packing their beach chairs and toys, local musicians will be gathering their instruments to play on the city’s beaches this summer.

Starting June 23, the Ventnor Business Association will kick off the first of seven concerts in its Summer Beach Jam series on the Newport Avenue beach. The performances will be held from 7-9 p.m. every other Saturday and Wednesday, July 4. The shows were previously held on Sundays.

VBA member Deana Bonafiglia-Ruiz, who joined the association in October, was instrumental in arranging this summer’s lineup, which includes local bands with different styles including jazz, classic rock, show tunes and reggae.

“I was looking to offer a variety of genres so that all music lovers would feel entertained and drawn to the experience,” she said.

The bands scheduled include the Notion, Dr. Phil and the Heartattacks, Dead Reckoning, the Burnsiders, Swing That Cat, Poor Mouth Henry and Ruth Wyand.

Bonafiglia-Ruiz has previously organized her own art shows as the owner and operator of Heart Revolution Yoga and said she noticed a strong community response.

“I know the community is really into bringing more culture and events … just something that brings a family-friendly experience to the area that everyone can come and enjoy,” Bonafiglia-Ruiz said. “I think it’s going to be a whole new way for people to experience nightlife here.”

This is the first year the VBA has taken on the concert series.

“The process of taking it over was pretty seamless. The city was really excited to keep the concerts going, and so when we stepped in to say that we would handle the organizing and the fundraising and all those things, the city was right on board with us,” Bonafiglia-Ruiz said.

On the Saturdays when no concerts are scheduled, the VBA plans to host movie nights with help from the Ventnor City Municipal Alliance.