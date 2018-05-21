VENTNOR — In a bid to create more parking spaces this summer, city commissioners on May 10 introduced four ordinances amending parking restrictions.

One ordinance will open up 37 spots in the city’s municipal lot on South Newport Avenue by eliminating sticker permits.

The city previously required stickers on a month-to-month basis at a cost of $20 per month per space for vehicles registered to residents and those employees operating under a valid Ventnor mercantile license.

Police Chief Douglas Biagi reported that of the 37 spots, 13 were rented to overnight parking for commercial vehicles such as jitneys.

“Since that area of the business district is now being enlarged, we thought it would behoove us to open up those spots,” Biagi said.

Another ordinance would establish metered parking for these 37 spots, with 24-hour enforcement and two-hour time limits.

A third ordinance would remove the option of presenting a valid parking sticker if a vehicle is parked for more than two hours on certain streets. Parking stickers would no longer be used on Troy, Newport, New Haven, Ventnor, Portland, Washington, Martindale, Fredericksburg and Stratford avenues.

The ordinance still allows for parking stickers if vehicles are parked longer than two hours on certain parts of Jackson Avenue.

The fourth ordinance would eliminate two loading zones on Newport Avenue, north and south from the corner of Ventnor Avenue.

The commission also passed a resolution that will reduce all parking meter fees from $2 an hour to $1.50 an hour from June 1 to Sept. 30. The rates of the two parking kiosks at Suffolk and Newport avenues will remain $2 per hour.

In other business, the commission entered into an agreement with the Ventnor Business Association, awarding the organization $20,000 from the 2018 budget to work with officials to create marketing for the city and conduct events and activities in the city.

The next commission meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24.