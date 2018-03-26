VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners had summer in mind when they discussed selling a daily beach badge and other recreation proposals at their meeting March 22.
For all beachgoers over the age of 12, the city currently offers weekly and seasonal badges, which are valid from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
If purchased before May 31, seasonal badges are $7 and seasonal senior badges are available for $3.50. Afterward, seasonal badges are $15 and weekly badges are $10.
Badges can be purchased at City Hall, Beach Patrol headquarters, the Ventnor Fishing Pier, on the beach from a badge inspector or through Viply, a mobile app for online purchases.
According to City Administrator Maria Mento, the daily badges would be sold for $5 through the two parking kiosks at the lots on Suffolk and Newport avenues.
Mento said they first considered daily passes as a way for the city to use the kiosks’ ability to print separate receipts, which could act as beach badges.
Because all current badges are also valid on Margate beaches, Solicitor Tim Maguire asked whether the neighboring municipality had expressed a similar interest in adding a daily option.
Mento said she has not heard back from Margate officials but suggested the kiosks could print “good for Ventnor only” on the receipt if needed. Margate's City Clerk's Office said it did not have information on daily badges.
Mayor Beth Holtzman recognized the convenience of the kiosks but was concerned they could exclude beachgoers who travel to other streets in the city.
Commissioner Lance Landgraf suggested the board look into the cost and logistics of selling a daily pass on the Viply app.
Currently, Viply charges a convenience fee of less than a dollar, and beachgoers must still pick up a physical badge at City Hall even if they’ve ordered online.
The board said it could introduce an ordinance to sell daily passes by their second meeting in April.
Surf camp
Along with beach access, the board also discussed establishing a summer surf camp to provide a new way for visitors to enjoy their days on the beach.
Last year, the Downbeach Surf Camp offered four one-week sessions for surfers ages 7 and older on the Richards Avenue beach. The camp was a private entity that worked through the recreation department.
The board will now consider adopting it as one of the city’s recreational sports programs, which include soccer, basketball and baseball.
Along with surf lessons, the camp aims to get kids ready for late-summer surf contests, including the Absecon Island Championship in Ventnor, the Heritage Pearl Classic in Longport and the Dean Randazzo Surf for a Cause in Margate.
“We are unique in that we have a beachfront and that we can offer a surf camp,” Commissioner Tim Kriebel said. “That’s something that would set Ventnor apart.”
Tony Jewell, an organizer of the Downbeach Surf Camp, said last year's camp was a trial run to determine whether the rec department would want to take it over the following year. He would not be involved this year regardless, as he no longer lives in Ventnor and he has a full-time job in public relations.
"It wasn't a financial thing for us. It was more of a way to get people to Ventnor and get more visitors involved in surfing because not as many kids surf in Ventnor as one would think with an ocean right there compared to Ocean City and some of the other cities," Jewell said.
Last year, each student paid $275 a week for the camp, with an average of 14 students per week.
No additional lifeguard supervision is needed because the camp takes place on a designated surfing beach.
The camp received unanimous support, but Landgraf suggested reaching out to other private surf camps in neighboring municipalities to compare costs before moving forward. He also proposed licensing the surf camp contract to the highest bidder.
Maguire said that before the city can create an ordinance, it must get confirmation that the program meets the standards of the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund if it plans to sponsor the program itself.
The board said it would work to finalize plans before the camp’s start in early July.
Fitness court
Although it will not take shape this summer, the board also discussed creating an outdoor fitness court near the tennis courts on Suffolk Avenue.
Kriebel said the unused 30-foot-by-90-foot space could be refurbished with various workout equipment.
“I really think this could be something that, again, gives people a reason to spend time in Ventnor to coordinate a day around Ventnor,” Kriebel said. “You can already picture in your mind somebody saying, ‘Let’s go for a run. After this workout, we can go get lunch.’”
The court would cost an estimated $110,000 to $115,000 to construct.
Kriebel said the city has saved $48,000 that was not used for the pickleball and basketball court. There is also a $10,000 grant available through the National Fitness Campaign for the first 100 cities to construct these types of courts.
The board agreed it would need to research more ways to close the funding gap before acting on this proposal.