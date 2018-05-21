VENTNOR — The state has awarded the city a $190,000 grant to create bike lanes along Atlantic Avenue, allowing for one long path through the Downbeach towns.
The lanes will stretch from the Margate border at Fredericksburg Avenue to the Atlantic City border at Jackson Avenue.
Margate and Longport already have bike lanes running continuously along Atlantic Avenue to the South. Atlantic City received a grant last year to continue these same lanes from Jackson Avenue to Albany Avenue, where the new Stockton University campus is located.
The full path would span more than 5 miles and connect all four municipalities on Absecon Island.
According to a press release from the city, Ventnor was one of only five communities in the state to receive funds from the Bikeway Grant Program, a division of the state Department of Transportation’s Local Aid program funded through the State Transportation Trust Fund.
This year, the DOT received 51 applications requesting $16.6 million. Rutala Associates, a local planning firm, prepared the grant application on Ventnor’s behalf.
Ventnor completed a Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan in October 2016. Urban Engineers prepared a 112-page report with community input. The creation of bike lanes on Atlantic Avenue was one of the major recommendations. The plan recommended a 5-foot bike lane with a 2-foot buffer to separate bike traffic from motor vehicle traffic.
Although a start date for the bike lanes’ construction in Ventnor has not been determined, city Administrator Maria Mento said the paths will most likely not be completed in time for this summer.
The city is also implementing other recommendations of its Bicycle and Pedestrian plan by securing grants for streetscape improvements in the North Beach commercial section of Atlantic Avenue and for bike racks in critical locations throughout the city.
An $800,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will fund new sidewalks, trees, decorative lighting and bump-outs on Atlantic Avenue from South Weymouth Avenue to South Surrey Avenue. According to the city’s press release, construction is expected to begin in September.
Ventnor has also partnered with Atlantic County and neighboring Margate to attract a $275,000 grant to place 25 designer bike racks throughout the city. The racks should be installed by the end of the year.
“The streetscape project, along with the new bike lanes, will help to stimulate business in the commercial district,” Commissioner Tim Kriebel said in the press release.