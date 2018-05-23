VENTNOR — The rain softened just enough on the morning of May 19 so that Fire Chief Michael Cahill could lead family and friends outside the New Haven Avenue fire station and unveil the plaque dedicated to his brother and former Chief Daniel J. Cahill, who died last year.
Starting as a Ventnor City firefighter in 1969, Daniel Cahill served 36 years in the department. After becoming captain in 1980 and deputy chief in 1985, Cahill was promoted in 1986 as the city’s youngest career chief. He is also the city’s longest serving chief, having held 19 years in the position. He retired from the department in 2005.
“He served the community for a long time,” Michael Cahill said. “A dedicated, church-going guy who did his best to make the department better for his time in here.”
The Firemen’s Mutual Benevolent Association Local 38 organized the dedication ceremony, including receiving donated refreshments from Wawa. FMBA had originally decided to take on the project in February and the city later offered to cover the costs of the plaque.
Despite the inclement weather, firefighters, city officials, family and friends crowded inside the firehouse for the ceremony.
“I just sent out a letter to about a half a dozen people and we got close to a hundred people here on a very, very foul day, but at least it’s a good thing to come out of a bad day,” Cahill said.
Mayor Beth Holtzman, Commissioner Tim Kriebel and Commissioner Lance Landgraf presented the Cahill family with an official proclamation recognizing the former chief’s service to the city.
“Unfortunately I didn’t know Dan as the fire chief, but I know what kind of a leader he was because, not only I but the commissioners, we have the pleasure of seeing his brother perform. So he had to be great,” she said.
Holtzman also gave the family a copy of a poem she had written and recited honoring their loss.
“I know he was a jokester and I know he was full of fun and life, but I also know… that his word was everything to him. He was a good father and a great friend,” she said.
Cahill retired 13 years ago in 2005. According to FMBA President Joe Iannuzzelli, the retired firefighters were invited to remember his leadership.
“A ceremony like this is very important to the Fire Department, as it bridges the gap between the retired firefighters and the current firefighters,” Iannuzzelli wrote in an email. “It is also important, as only one third of the current firefighters actually worked with Dan Cahill, so it’s important to know and learn the history of the Department.”
Police Chief Douglas Biagi, who also attended the ceremony, had started his career as a firefighter under Cahill’s command.
“He was an amazing not only person, but he was a figure, a role model. Being under his command, first of all, you were safe,” Biagi said. “Anybody who knew Dan has nothing but positive things to say, and you were a better person for knowing him.
Cahill’s wife of 49 years, Rose Ann, attended the ceremony with her son Daniel Cahill, daughter Rose Ann Pinter and son-in-law Ron Pinter. She also brought along her dog, who she got after her husband’s passing and named Chief Halo in his memory.
“He was a man of integrity and it’s nice to see that recognized. His work was him and he was his work,” she said.
The plaque is now permanently fixed to the firehouse where it will stay for years to come.
“I’m just doing my best to keep up the same quality work because he left a big pair of shoes to follow,” Cahill said.