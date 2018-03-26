VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners introduced two ordinances that would establish five-year mutual aid agreements with the Margate and Atlantic City fire departments at its meeting March 22.

It’s a long-standing policy throughout Atlantic County that fire departments provide mutual aid and assistance without charge when called to emergencies outside their jurisdiction.

Firetrucks from different towns will often pull up to the same location so the necessary amount of firefighters can work together to battle a blaze.

Chief Michael Cahill said the new municipal agreements were primarily created so all three cities could apply for a regional grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus.

Ventnor is the only city on the island that uses a different type of breathing apparatus, Cahill said. The grant would standardize the equipment for consistent emergency responses and uniform training practices.

“We’re jumping through the hoops to make sure we meet all the requirements of the federal government, and by doing that, it’s making everything safer for everybody on the island when we respond together, which we’ve had to do more and more often,” Cahill said in a phone interview.

Cahill said that with certain cuts to fire departments — such as those negotiated before the courts in Atlantic City — and larger incidents happening, mutual aid is becoming a necessity more than an occasional occurrence.

Ventnor uses mutual aid for almost every serious fire. However, Cahill said, considering the department gets about 3,500 calls a year, the city is not low on manpower with 45 total personnel.

“Basically we’re trying to do a lot more with a lot less, and being financially responsible to our taxpayers and our various municipal leaders,” Cahill said.

During a winter storm earlier this month, Margate, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Longport all responded to a two-story house fire on South Rosborough Avenue in Ventnor.

According to Cahill, the National Fire Protection Association requires a minimum of 17 staff members to respond to a single-family house fire. Ventnor is able send about half that number during any given shift.

“So we don’t meet that as an individual city, but like I said with mutual aid, the way it’s supposed to be used, we get a lot closer, and it’s safer in the long run, which turned out to be the case at the fire on Rosborough Avenue,” Cahill said.

The proposed agreements state the chiefs of the three fire departments will develop their own standard operating procedures for mutual aid.

The document does not lay out specific procedures, but Cahill said it is an automatic agreement. Rather than waiting for a department to call, firefighters from the cities would be dispatched immediately.

“This is basically just filling in what should’ve been done a long time ago. … It’s getting done now. So basically we’re looking out for each other better now than we ever have in the past,” Cahill said.

The commissioners supported the agreements, which they introduced unanimously.

“We actually have been receiving more than we have been going at this point ... so we’re benefiting from this,” Commissioner Tim Kriebel said at the meeting.

Cahill said as a resident of Ventnor, he can understand how mutual aid appeals to taxpayers, but he also cautioned against sacrificing safety.

“If you want to cut manpower personnel and capability on the back end, you pay for that a different way, whether it be insurance increases or you understand the current risk and you’re willing to live with that risk,” he said.

The agreement is planned to last five years, but any city can choose to leave the agreement if it notifies the others in writing 90 days prior.

“Here, we have a very good working relationship,” Cahill said. “I have a lot of very professional people and the command in Atlantic City and Margate that are really working with me because I’m a relatively new chief. We’re getting along really well.”

The agreement will not go into effect until Margate and Atlantic City create and adopt similar ordinances.