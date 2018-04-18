VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners discussed ways to better regulate bicycle traffic on the Boardwalk during a workshop meeting April 12.

The discussion was brought up because the city plans to correct the wording in its current bike ordinance, which states that it’s unlawful to ride on the Boardwalk except in the “bicycle path.”

There is no such designated lane on the Boardwalk.

Police Chief Doug Biagi said reevaluating the ordinance presents an opportunity to improve safety on the Boardwalk.

Ventnor considers daily beach badges, surf camp VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners had summer in mind when they discussed selling a daily …

The ordinance currently permits bikers on the Boardwalk during daylight hours, except from July 1 to Labor Day on Saturday and Sunday, when they are permitted only from 6 a.m. to noon.

Biagi said bikers need further regulation, such as increased time restrictions or speed prohibitions, to protect pedestrians, who he believes use the Boardwalk more often.

“They both want their piece of the pie. The bikers, a majority of them are not dangerous. Some of them are. We’ve had accidents. We’ve had issues,” Biagi said.

Commissioner Tim Kriebel disagreed and said imposing more restrictions goes against Ventnor’s bike-friendly improvements, such as adding more bike racks and implementing a citywide bikeshare program.

“It is one of our most unique aspects. I’d rather see it open more,” Kriebel said.

Biagi, who said he often walks the Boardwalk himself, remained concerned about how crowded it becomes during the summer.

“I understand the theory of wanting to be more friendly, but in the same breath you have to look at this from a liability standpoint. More bikes may be great, but bike vs. pedestrian, the biker wins,” Biagi said.

Ventnor introduces mutual-aid agreements with Margate, Atlantic City VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners introduced two ordinances that would establish five-yea…

Commissioner Lance Landgraf said the board is looking into adding bike lanes along Atlantic and Ventnor avenues. He said these lanes would allow professional bikers to ride at a higher speed without endangering pedestrians.

The commissioners did not take any formal action on the issue but said they would continue to discuss the topic.

“I’ll continue to enforce what we can. We can continue to slow people down. I’m just saying it is a problem,” Biagi said.

In other business, the board approved the creation of a summer surf camp that would be run by the city’s Recreation Department.

The board also authorized the Fire Department to enter into two mutual-aid and assistance agreements with Atlantic City and Margate.