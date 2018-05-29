VENTNOR — While the Board of Commissioners awarded the city’s first liquor consumption license to the highest bidder at its meeting May 24, it also decided on a new approach to award the remaining two licenses.

The fist license was awarded to Blake Barabuscio, an owner of Philadelphia-based Santucci’s Original Square Pizza. Barabuscio plans to open a restaurant and bar next spring where Arrow hardware is currently located.

Barabuscio paid the city $77,100 for the license during a bidding period that ended May 4.

Ventnor has available three liquor consumption licenses — the kind held by restaurants that serve alcohol — based on its population of about 10,000 full-time residents.

Instead of putting the next two licenses out for bid, the commission decided during its workshop meeting it would use what the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control calls the “historical method.”

According to the ABC handbook for cities issuing a liquor license, the historical method allows cities to evaluate each applicant at a public hearing. The commission would consider factors such as intended use, location, traffic, aesthetics, proximity to churches and schools, land use provisions, ratable impact, community needs, parking and business experience.

The commission would award the licenses to the applicants whose proposals are determined to be in the best public interest for a set price.

“When I saw this, this is why I wanted to go in this direction with this historical type because then we really get to vet these guys and see what their business plan is,” Commissioner Lance Landgraf said.

The commission considered the first license a precedent and settled on the price of $77,100 for each license.

Before Barabuscio submitted an application, the city previously found it difficult to attract bidders.

After a referendum passed in November 2016 authorizing the city to grant the licenses, the commission originally set the minimum bid at $100,000. After no bids were received by June 23, 2017, the price was reduced to $75,000. A second round of bidding Nov. 3 also produced no bidders.

The city’s third round of bidding originally had a deadline of Feb. 15, which was extended to May 4.

The board will vote on a resolution at its next meeting that will solidify its decision to use the historical method.

In other business, the commissioners announced plans to create a citizens advisory committee during its workshop meeting.

According to the commission, the board would meet once a month and be composed of full- and part-time residents and second homeowners.

The commission’s next meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14.