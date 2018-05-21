VENTNOR — After three rounds of bidding, the city has finally received an offer for one of its liquor consumption licenses.

The license will be awarded to Blake Barabuscio, owner of Santucci’s Original Square Pizza in Philadelphia, for $77,100. The minimum bid was $75,000. The Board of Commissioners will vote May 24 on a resolution to accept the bid.

Barabuscio was the only applicant. He plans this fall to convert the Arrow hardware store on Ventnor Avenue into Santucci’s fourth location, to open next spring.

“It’s another positive move, more development for the city and something different,” Mayor Beth Holtzman said.

As a former summer resident of Ventnor, Barabuscio said he’s excited to become a part of a community he believes has an upward trajectory.

“The town seems to be in an upswing. A lot of businesses are coming in,” he said. “It looks like a lot of positive things are happening there.”

Barabuscio believes providing alcoholic beverages in conjunction with a restaurant will give the the city more of a “social atmosphere.”

“I think it’ll bring a lot of people to the town and keep a lot of people in the town rather than spending money in the next town over,” he said.

Commissioner Tim Kriebel said it has been the board’s goal to invigorate the city’s aging business districts.

“Ultimately, it's about driving the economy in Ventnor and bringing more people to Ventnor and adding some vibrancy to the downtowns and making it a place for people to come,” he said.

Ventnor has three liquor consumption licenses — the kind held by restaurants that serve alcohol — available based on its population of about 10,000 full-time residents.

After a referendum passed in November 2016 authorizing the city’s ability to grant these licenses, the Board of Commissioners originally set the minimum bid at $100,000. After no bids were received by June 23, 2017, the price was reduced to $75,000. A second round of bidding Nov. 3 also produced no bidders.

The city’s third round of bidding had an original deadline of Feb. 15, which was extended to May 4.

The liquor license had previously faced opposition from some businesses preferring the city’s bring-your-own-bottle policy. The commissioners said this new endeavor is not meant to create unwanted competition with restaurants that continue to offer patrons this option.

“The BYOs in town are fantastic, and we don’t want to affect those,” Kriebel said.

After the bid is approved, the Police Department will investigate the applicant’s business. However, city officials said that with Barabuscio’s business history, they don’t foresee any problems.

Meanwhile, the city is still eager to sell the remaining two consumption licenses. But for now, the commission is happy with the one they have in hand.

“We’re just moving fast and furious in an upward spiral, and that’s what we ran on,” Holtzman said.