Davi F. Kane, 52, and James V. Phillips, 50, both of Philadelphia, were arrested Sept. 26 by Sgt. Frank Marciante, Officer Mike Heath, Officer Max Lieberman and Special Law Enforcement Officer II John Barillo and charged with shoplifting. Both were released on a summons.

Katelyn P. McElroy, 21, of Cincinnati, was arrested Sept. 30 by Sgt. Jeanette Arcuri and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

Jason C. Pinto, 43, of Margate, was arrested Oct. 12 by Detective Chris Taroncher and charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft of movable property. He was released on a summons.

Margate Police Blotter June-Sept. Kevin E. Altmann, 34, of Chargrin Falls, Ohio, was arrested June 11 by Officer Tim Flanigan …

Michael J. Halter, 40, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 20 by Officer Ricky Francesco and charged with DWI and refusal to submit to breath testing. He was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

Kyle M. Martelli, 24, of Somers Point, was arrested Nov. 2 by Officer Jake Rando and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.

Alisa K. Martin, 60, of Margate, was arrested Nov. 18 by Officer Dustin Widas and charged with DWI. She was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

James C. Heilman, 27, of Seaville, was arrested Nov. 23 by Officer James Costa and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a summons.

Charles Bartels, 78, of Margate, was arrested Dec. 3 by Officer Tom Dralle and charged with simple assault. He was released on a summons.

Beth Ray, 73, of Longport, was arrested Dec. 11 by Officer Tom Dralle and charged with DWI and refusal to submit to breath testing. She was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

Margate City Police Blotter Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28 Nicholas A. Vernacchio, 19, of Dresher Pa., was arrested May 26 by Officer Frank Marciante a…

Thomas V. Robbins, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 24 by Officers Jake Rando, Joe Hutchinson and Mike Heath and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons.

Kathleen J. Yacobacci, 60, of Ventnor, was arrested Dec. 27 by Officer Joe Hutchinson and Sergeant Joe Scullion and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

Andrew W. Baumgardner, 25, of Longport, was arrested Jan. 1 by Officer Steve Swift, Officer Dustin Widas and Sgt. Joe Scullion and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and lewdness. He was released on a summons.

Brandon M. Pera, 32, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 9 by SLEO II Matt Stewart and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on a summons to the custody of a friend.

Frank J. Procaccini, 43, of Margate, was arrested Feb. 18 by Officers Dustin Widas and Max Lieberman and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Atlantic County jail.

James J. Bagnell, 25, of Ventnor, was arrested Feb. 25 by Officer James Costa and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on a summons to the custody of a family member.

Margate Police Blotter Jan. 17 - May 25 Alexander Hernandez, 33, of Atlantic City was arrested Jan. 28 by Sergeant Thomas Kresz, Off…

Suzanne R. Callahan, 53, of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested March 3 by Officer Tim Flanigan and charged with contempt of a court order and harassment. She was released on a summons. Callahan was arrested again March 6 by Officer Max Lieberman and charged with contempt of a court order, burglary and simple assault. She was lodged in the Atlantic County jail.

Musa Hoxha, 30, of Margate, was arrested April 3 by Sgt. Tom Kresz and Officer Joe Hutchinson and charged with simple assault. He was lodged in the Atlantic County jail on unrelated warrants.

Angel G. Herasme-Medina, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 5 by Officer Tim Flanigan and charged with theft of movable property and two counts of receiving stolen property. He was released on a summons.