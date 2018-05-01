VENTNOR — The Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a budget April 26 that will decrease the municipal tax rate by 1.3 cents.
Auditor Leon Costello, who presented the budget, also reported that the city had decreased its school tax by 3.3 cents. The Board of School Estimates, which is comprised of the three city commissioners and the president and vice president of the Board of Education, adopted a $17 million budget, which is a reduction of $650,000 from 2017.
“It really is a win-win for everyone,” Holtzman said.
Costello also believes that the city will see an overall tax decrease of about 5 cents after the county finalizes its budget. He said the county was awarded 12 percent of $130 million from the the 10-year casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program, or PILOT.
Passed into law in 2016, it required casinos to collectively pay $120 million in its first year in 2017, with amounts in subsequent years determined by how well the casinos do financially.
The commissioners agreed this budget was a welcome change after last year’s budget resulted in a 4.6-cent tax rate increase.
“This is why this administration ran, to get into this and look at these budgets the way we have,” Commissioner Lance Landgraff said. “Once we got our feet under us and had our first year in, we’re able to look at these budgets with the help of our staff. This is just the start of just a few good things happening.”
In other business, the Board of Commissioners discussed ways to improve parking in the city during its workshop meeting.
The commissioners agreed to the idea of lowering the price of all parking meters from $2 an hour to $1.50 an hour, excluding the city’s parking kiosks, as a way to improve the city’s growing business districts.
Chief Doug Biagi also proposed converting certain loading zones on Ventnor Avenue between Sacramento and Newport avenues into potentially six to eight more spaces.
“That would help the businesses right there because they don’t have parking,” Biagi said.
Biagi also said that he will task one of his captains involved in traffic regulation to revisit out-dated parking ordinances and work with City Solicitor Tim Maguire to propose more a efficient solution.
The board also passed a resolution to advertise for proposals to create an outdoor fitness court in an unused 30-foot-by-90-foot space near the tennis courts on Suffolk Avenue.
The commissioners had discussed this idea at their March 22 meeting when it was reported that the court would cost an estimated $110,000 to $115,000 to construct.
Commissioner Tim Kriebel had reported that the city has saved $48,000 that was not used for the pickleball and basketball court. There is also a $10,000 grant available through the National Fitness Campaign for the first 100 cities to construct these types of courts.
The next commission meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at City Hall.