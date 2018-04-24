SOMERS POINT — Every year, Bayfest has a green theme, with a nod to the environment.

But the 30th annual Bayfest will have a special dose of green, as the festivities include a visit from Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and former tight end Brent Celek. The Super Bowl champs will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. at Bay Avenue and Shore Memorial Way to begin the festivities and sign memorabilia.

Bayfest began in 1988 to celebrate Earth Day and acknowledge the bond between the city and the environment. Organizations such as the Patcong Creek Foundation, the Greater Egg Harbor Watershed Association, the Somers Point Green Team, the Environmental Committee and the Green Thumb Garden Club work hard to preserve that connection. All of the groups will offer information during Bayfest.

The Atlantic City Aquarium will have a touch tank, and the festival will include a new petting zoo and BMX stunt bike demonstrations. William Morrow Beach will be filled with pony rides, bounce houses and kid-sized fun, and the Give and Take Jugglers will perform throughout the day.

Three bands will perform on three stages along the seven-block route. The Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Reckoning will be joined by country rock band the Rhythm Wranglers and alternative band Atley Moon and the Say Somethings along with singer Rob Meunier. Strapping on their drums and playing for the crowd will also be Nae Breeks Pipe and Drums.

Bayfest also features many vendors offering food, drink, gifts, clothes, crafts, art, jewelry and toys.

“Bayfest not only makes Somers Point a better place to live, but successfully promotes our special town to a wider audience," organizer Geoff Hieb said.

