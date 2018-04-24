SOMERS POINT — Every year, Bayfest has a green theme, with a nod to the environment.
But the 30th annual Bayfest will have a special dose of green, as the festivities include a visit from Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and former tight end Brent Celek. The Super Bowl champs will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. at Bay Avenue and Shore Memorial Way to begin the festivities and sign memorabilia.
Bayfest began in 1988 to celebrate Earth Day and acknowledge the bond between the city and the environment. Organizations such as the Patcong Creek Foundation, the Greater Egg Harbor Watershed Association, the Somers Point Green Team, the Environmental Committee and the Green Thumb Garden Club work hard to preserve that connection. All of the groups will offer information during Bayfest.
Talia Abril, 5, of Somers Point and Tyler Connell, 9, of Linwood meet Woody Duncan, the tallest ice cream vendor at Bayfest.
A familiar face in Somers Point fishing community, Rob Barrett, former owner of the iconic Dolfin Dock and Donna Schanel, both of Mystic Island offer Somers Point shirts and other gear for sale at Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Phil Stocker and Jason Cooper play crowd favorites at Bayfest and take requests from the crowd.
Suzanne Marino
Suzanne Marino
Bruce Wegner, 9, of Somers Point makes a customized license at Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Emma Henley, 7, of McGuire Air Force Base in Pemberton brandishes her balloon pirate sword at Bayfest on Saturday.
Suzanne Marino
The Anchorage Bar on Bay Avenue is always a popular destination during Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Matt Finlaw, left, of Salem and Doug Jewell of Ocean City, the owner of Air Circus on the Ocean City Boardwalk, show off the hot item at Bayfest: the fidget spinner.
Suzanne Marino
Loving their hometown during Bayfest are from left, Makayla Westcott, 11, Jamie Ireland, 11, Delaina Carey, 12, and Giovanna Molosso, 11, all of Somers Point.
Suzanne Marino
Bayfest is twice as much fun for twin sisters Terri Lotierzo of Linwood and Kathy Bauman of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Suzanne Marino
15-month-old Michael Zahler of Somers Point takes his first pony ride as his mom Melissa keeps him in the saddle.
Suzanne Marino
Hanging out at the beach and enjoying the music are from left Jacob Beaver, 6, of Franklinville and his sisters Chelsea, 9, and Ashley, 12.
Suzanne Marino
A nod to the 1970s at Bayfest with old friends Carly Skain of Millville and Rob Algeo of Galloway.
Suzanne Marino
The crowd makes their way down Bay Avenue in Somers Point for Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Enjoying a fun day with friends at Bayfest Saturday is Kristin Lavery of Egg Harbor Township and Amy Melson of Somers Point.
Suzanne Marino
The Ruffenach family of Egg Harbor Township enjoy the touch tank provided by the Atlantic City Aquarium at Bayfest. From left is 2-year-old Brooke, Dave, Ali, 3, and Danielle.
Suzanne Marino
Rock stars in the making; Max Novia, 8, of Somers Point and his sister Bella, 4, show off the new ukuleles they got at Bayfest on Saturday.
Suzanne Marino
The popular pipe and drum group, Nae Breeks prepares to play for the Bay Avenue crowd at Bayfest Saturday.
Suzanne Marino
The Nae Breeks bagpipes have this Bayfest visitor feeling the music.
Suzanne Marino
Joel LaSpina of Brigantine admires the wind sculptures for sale at Bayfest Saturday.
Suzanne Marino
Norma Boakes of Mays Landing and son Ean, 13, check out jewelry by Origami Owls of Egg Harbor Township at Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Albert Tomasello of Hammonton will happily pipe fresh ricotta into a canoli shell at Mannino's Canoli Express at Bayfest.
Suzanne Marino
Big Daddy's chef John Maynard prepares a mountain of onions and peppers for the sausage he is cooking on the grill for the crowds at Bayfest Saturday.
Suzanne Marino
3-year-old Allie Gibson of Somers Point enjoys a taste of hand made chips from her aunt, Amy Sokalski of Hamilton Square.
Suzanne Marino
Lorraine Suleiman of Galloway makes a new friend in stilt walker Woody Duncan.
Suzanne Marino
The Atlantic City Aquarium will have a touch tank, and the festival will include a new petting zoo and BMX stunt bike demonstrations. William Morrow Beach will be filled with pony rides, bounce houses and kid-sized fun, and the Give and Take Jugglers will perform throughout the day.
Three bands will perform on three stages along the seven-block route. The Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Reckoning will be joined by country rock band the Rhythm Wranglers and alternative band Atley Moon and the Say Somethings along with singer Rob Meunier. Strapping on their drums and playing for the crowd will also be Nae Breeks Pipe and Drums.
Bayfest also features many vendors offering food, drink, gifts, clothes, crafts, art, jewelry and toys.
“Bayfest not only makes Somers Point a better place to live, but successfully promotes our special town to a wider audience," organizer Geoff Hieb said.