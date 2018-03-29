Ocean City is hosting three events to celebrate Easter weekend.
The second of two Great Egg Hunts on the beach starts promptly at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31. The free annual event invites children ages 7 and younger to search for 100,000 eggs scattered in the sand and stuffed with candy and items from local merchants. Separate areas are set up for different groups: 2-and-unders (11th Street), 3-year-olds (11th Street), 4- and 5-year-olds (12th Street), 6- and 7-year-olds (13th Street), and special-needs children (14th Street). The event is sponsored by the Boardwalk Merchants Association. The rain date is Sunday, April 1. Arrive early or on time, as the hunt often goes quickly.
Ocean City’s Easter Sunday events start at 6:30 a.m. with a nondenominational Sunrise Service on the Music Pier. The speaker is United Methodist District Superintendent Brian Roberts. Music will include Jeff Seals on piano, Jack Melton and Laura Olivero on trumpets, and seventh-grader Treasa Hayes as a soloist. Participants include Mayor Jay Gillian Sr., Joelle Thren and Pastors Mark Bruesehoff, Terry Lothian, Elizabeth Mallozzi, Larry Oksten, John Sheldon and Marcia Stanford. All are invited to attend.
Ocean City’s Easter Fashion Promenade takes place with judging at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 1, in front of the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace. The annual event pays tribute to an era when families showed off their finery during strolls on the Boardwalk. The Philly Keys will return to Ocean City with their hit dueling piano show to start the festivities at noon. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photographs after the Promenade.
All are welcome to enter the free event, and no advance registration is required. Awards will be given in the following age categories to all participants: newborn to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12.
Other divisions include Best Dressed Teen Male, Best Dressed Teen Female, Best Dressed Gentleman, Best Dressed Woman, Best Dressed Couple, Most Unusual Bonnet, Best Easter Bonnet and Best Dressed Family.
Remember that the 34th Street Bridge is under construction and limited to an alternating one-lane traffic pattern. The Ninth Street Bridge will provide unrestricted access. All street parking and municipal lots are free at this time of year.