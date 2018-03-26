Boys Crew
Coach: Phil Strauss
What to watch: Egg Harbor Township lost several seniors to graduation but most of its top rowers are back. EHT has a 45-member team, which includes 14 freshmen. Strauss plans to run a freshman eight, varsity four, a lightweight four and possibly a novice eight or four.
Key returnees are Jacob Shobe, John Pickard, Kareem Nasaan and James Dorner. Freshman Justin Kent is a good prospect.
"We had a summer program that gave us a lot of freshmen," Strauss said. "We'll work hard and we'll try to compete locally, on Lake Lenape and in Philadelphia. That will help us to compete nationally."
Girls Crew
Coach: Dan Welsh
What to watch: The Eagles, No. 5 in the Elite 11 last year, have a lot of depth with some good juniors and sophomores returning. All five members of last year's Press All-Star junior four are back. They are Kelsey Diggins, Faith Hewitt, Audrey Hendriks, Betsy Ferra and coxswain Isabella Bejaran.
The 2017 varsity double (both now graduated) and the freshman quad were also All-Star boats. Other key returnees are Bella Salerno, Diana Marroquin and Hallie Wilkerson. Welsh will probably run a varsity four, junior four, lightweight boats and sculling boats.
"The goal is to get as many boats to qualify for Nationals (the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta) as possible," Welsh said. "Our varsity four will be chasing Lower Merion and Bishop Eustace. I think we'll gain speed and push them. After two rebuilding years we want to competitive in all boats."
Boys Tennis
Coach: Kelly Karrer
Record: 1-16
Outlook: Singles players Andrew Yuen and Steven Spates return to the roster. Further information was not available from the Eagles.
Golf
Coach: James Handshaw
Last season’s record: 11-5
Outlook: The Eagles qualified for the South Jersey Group IV tournament last season and aim for an even more successful season this spring. Handshaw said EHT will have a few newcomers who have never played at the high school level. But if the first-year golfers can jell with returning players such as senior Justin Maul and juniors Brett Alleva and Brett Campbell, Handshaw said, the Eagles will be an enjoyable team to watch again.
Baseball
Coach: Bryan Carmichael (92-82 in seven seasons)
Last season’s record: 20-5
Prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Eagles return seven starters. Rutgers-recruit Jordan Sweeney batted .467 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs last season. Junior outfielder Ron Petracci has committed to Old Dominion and seems poised for a breakout season. Junior pitcher Cory Kessler was 4-0 with 26 strikeouts in 29 innings last season. The Eagles finished No. 9 in the Elite 11 last season.
Softball
Coach: Mary Dunlap (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 23-1
2018 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Eagles went undefeated until the Tournament of Champions last season, winning the South Jersey Group IV title and their first state Group IV championship. They ended the season ranked first in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles lost five core players to graduation, including Press Player of the Year Tori Szrom. However, the Eagles, with 10 seniors, have plenty of depth and experience. Returning first-team All-Stars Alyssa Martini (.375) and Marissa Varela (.457) return with fellow seniors Elisa Alicea and Megan Warker, who will pitch.
Girls Lacrosse
Group: S.J. Group IV
Coach: Franklin Williams
Last season’s record: 14-5
Outlook: The Eagles should contend with the conference favorites this season. Senior midfielder Erin Hogan is a returning Press first-team All-Star who has 100 career goals. She is joined in the midfield by junior Erika Kacprzykowski and sophomore Olivia Elwell. Senior attack Jessica Sheffer will lead the offense. “We have a very deep, well-rounded team this year,” Williams said. “We expect to compete in every game and make a push for the CAL.”
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: C.J. Walters
Last season’s record: 7-7
Outlook: Walters is in his first year after spending the last two seasons as Middle Township’s head coach. The Eagles return seniors Aaron Wechsler (defense), Billy Germana (midfield), Lucas Putney (midfield) and Kamrin Din (attack). Germana is the top returning scorer with 17 goals and will take faceoff duties along with Putney. Din added 10 goals and seven assists.
“We’ll look to our group of seniors to lead us this season,” Walters said.