More than 700 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members, advisers, alumni, and guests from across New Jersey gathered in Cherry Hill to attend the 2018 NJ FCCLA State Leadership Conference. Seven students from Egg Harbor Township High School attended, along with two advisers.
For 72 years, NJ FCCLA has provided members with opportunities for leadership, achievement and personal growth. This year’s theme "Generation Leadership" encourages leadership development. Seven EHT students presented projects at the conference that they have been working on for the past four months.
Egg Harbor Township High School FCCLA competed in the Chapter Service Project category, holding a bowling fundraiser for Fisher House. Aidan Bevilacqua presented this project and was awarded a first place gold medal for his efforts.
Stefania Piantadosi and Samantha Donnelly completed a National Program Community Service project that focused on raising awareness of women’s cancers and were awarded a first place silver medal.
Maksim Berlenbach received a gold medal with his illustrated talk about teenagers and caffeine.
Alyse Miller and Quiara Correa received gold for their Food Innovations project, Vegan Shepherd’s Pie.
Donnelly competed in Storybook Ethics with Anne Rutledge and were awarded a gold medal.
Winning students will represent New Jersey at the 2018 National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June.
The township FCCLA chapter is accepting corporate sponsorship and donations to help support them and their efforts to go to nationals. Contact Leslie Volpe at volpel@eht.k12.nj.us.