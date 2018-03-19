EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A free child identification card event March 15 hosted by the Police and Community Services Unit provided more than 75 ID cards for parents to have easy way to share information about their child with authorities in case of an emergency.

At the event, held at the Community Center on English Creek Avenue, a parent or guardian filled out a form and had their child’s picture taken before they were given a plastic card with their child’s name, date of birth, eye color, weight, height and other identifying characteristics.

“We made over 75 ID cards that night and felt that the event was well received by the community,” said April Stafford, police and community services logistics clerk, in an email. “We will definitely hold more events like it at the Community Center in the future.”

For more information, see the Police Department’s Facebook page or contact Stafford directly at 609-926-4119.