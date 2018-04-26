The Asbury United Methodist Church Community Pride pickup crew removed debris and trash from three miles of area roads near Asbury Avenue as part of Egg Harbor Township’s Clean Communities Program Community Pride Day on April 21.
The cleanup crew was organized by Larry Caley and consisted of 25 members of the church. The clean-up plan submitted to the township covered three roads in the Asbury Avenue area. The clean up crew had the support of the pastor, the Rev. Peter Jamieson, and the congregation of the church.
At the beginning of the task, the team was faced with 28 bags of scattered litter, trash and other debris. The cleanup required three hours and at the conclusion, three miles of local roads were litter-free. Everyone had a good time and left with a good feeling of success at the work they had accomplished.