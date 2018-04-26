EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — From fingerprinting to ride-alongs, Law Enforcement Explorer Post 94 gives young adults in Atlantic County a first-hand look at the activities that accompany a career in law enforcement. A donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm has allowed the Explorer Post to purchase a trailer that can transport its golf cart, making it easier for the nonprofit organization to provide parking services at special events.
“We’ve seen the Explorers doing a great job at events like Bayfest, the Greek Festival, and the Haunted Hayride,” said Steven Johnson, a partner at D’Arcy Johnson Day. “They do a tremendous service for the community, and we were happy to make a contribution that will allow them to continue helping other organizations while raising the funds they need for their own events and programs.”
Since 1981, Law Enforcement Explorer Post 94 has provided career-based education for both men and women from 14 to 20 years of age. According to Sgt. Darren Aberman, an Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department officer who assists with the program, the golf cart allows the Explorers to move quickly throughout large and crowded parking lots, and the organization’s old trailer was no longer up to the task of transporting its cart.
“We are thankful to DJD and their commitment to being community strong. The help they provided us in securing a new trailer for our golf cart is greatly appreciated,” said Aberman. “We are a very active post in our community, and now our teens have the gear they need to go further and do more.”
For more information about D’Arcy Johnson Day’s commitment to the community, visit djdlawyers.com. For information on Law Enforcement Explorer Post 94, visit post94.webs.com.